Living Scriptures debuts streaming service of 3,000 films

When you think of Living Scriptures, you probably picture the old VHS tapes. All the stories are now online and streaming for everyone. If you are looking for the lessons and themes that still matter, you can find over 3,000 films.

Living Scriptures is always looking for new content. The Fighting Preacher, recently in theaters, is now streaming. If you’re a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints you will find accompanying videos to the Come Follow Me study program.

For a family friendly streaming service that’s educational, you can find the service on LivingScriptures.com.

This article contains sponsored content.