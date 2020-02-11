Just how energy efficient is your home?

Most likely your home is cold right now. That can change with some small tweaks to your home, appliances, and furnace. Having your home run at the highest efficiency rate can help. Dominion Energy encourages making changes to your home through rebates if your appliances meet a standard of high efficiency. Those appliances will continue to work harder and smarter for you throughout the year.



Dominion Home Energy Plan — For $25 an energy expert conducts an energy-efficiency inspection at your home and provides a report of specific things to get the most out of your energy dollar. They’ll provide some free energy-saving items such as pipe insulation for the water heater, efficiency-flow shower heads and faucet tips (if you’ll use them). It will also include a list of rebatequalified appliances and measures that can really help you lower your bill. Following through on any of the rebate-qualified recommendations, the $25 charge for the home energy plan will be refunded as a credit on your gas bill.

You can also visit ThermWise.com to learn about the Dominion Home Energy Plan.

Here are some other tips below:

Smart Thermostats – A smart thermostat does everything older thermostats do and more, with less effort on our part. If you leave the house for work and forget to turn the thermostat down, the furnace is still working hard. You can go to your smartphone and adjust the thermostat. It also learns your comfort level and adjusts accordingly.

Weather Stripping – Gaps between doors leading outside. If you’re not sure, feel around the closed door for cold air. Another great way to make sure the door has a good seal is to darken the room and see if you see any light coming from around and under the door. If so, weather stripping is a good fix and it’s only a few dollars. If you have a gap under the door, you may have an adjustable threshold. If so, a few turns with a screwdriver will raise the threshold enough to create a tighter fit.

Furnace Filter – like a car, every furnace has a filter. If you forget to change it, the filter can

become so dirty that air can barely pass through it. If airflow is restricted, then your furnace has to stay on longer to heat your home. The longer it stays on, the higher your bill. Check your filter once a month and change it, if necessary. A clean filter will allow your furnace to breathe freely, operate efficiently and you’ll find your house warms up quickly. You’ll feel more comfortable, conserve energy and saving money.

This article contains sponsored content.