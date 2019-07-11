Just how comfortable can a travel trailer be?

Dory from Parris RV showed off one of their most comfortable new travel trailer units available at their location in Murray.

Load up your group of ten friends or family members, a few off-road toys, and enjoy the weekend of your dreams with this new travel trailer. This 2020 Puma XLE 27RBQC features plenty of updated utilities and tons of space for sleeping!

An automatic awning can keep you away from harsh summer sun or keep you dry during the heavy rains of spring!

Choose your unit today at Parris RV, 4360 South State, Murray, Utah. (801) 268-1110

This story contains sponsored content.