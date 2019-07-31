Join a special event at Summit Vista and have a gourmet meal!

Summit Vista is a Life Plan Community that opened about nine months ago in Taylorsville. It’s the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging.

Summit Vista’s amenities, access to healthcare, and focus on wellness sets seniors up for success in their freedom years. We call this empowered aging. At Summit Vista residents truly feel like they are part of a vibrant community. Residents are actively involved and by doing so, they create a sense of community that is unique to Summit Vista.

Summit Vista has endless club opportunities for all residents, including the Culinary Arts Committee, Travel Club, Volunteer Committee, Book Club, etc. Residents are able to choose from 36 different unique floor plans to fit residents’ unique lifestyles.

At Summit Vista, it’s all within reach.

Contact Summit Vista if you’d like to attend the upcoming community preview event where you can take a tour and have a gourmet lunch. You can also call to RSVP to the upcoming community preview event: 385-275-2608

This story contains sponsored content.