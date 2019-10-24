If you already have your costume, come to the Monster Block Party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The Monster Block Party event is a free, daytime Halloween festival outside on the Gallivan Center plaza for families and kids of all ages. There will be trick-or-treating booths, a costume contest with prizes (kid, teen, and adult divisions), free arts and crafts projects, a pumpkin drop from a Salt Lake City Fire Department truck, live performances, and more.

When:

Saturday, October 26th from 11am-3pm

Admission:

No, admission and all activities are free. The only cost is dining at food trucks.

What kind of arts and crafts will be available?

Trick or treat bag decorating, DIY rubix cubes, super hero masks, maraca bats, and more.

The Teal Pumpkin Project

This year, The Monster Block Party will be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Vendor booths with a teal pumpkin are guaranteed to have non-food items for trick-or-treaters.

How to enter the costume contest?

Show up to the event in costume and show it off to the KBull 93 and B98.7 radio station booths! Invitations to participate in the contest will be passed out at the booths for different age and family groups. The contest is at 2:30pm on the Gallivan Center stage with lots of great prizes.

What is the pumpkin drop?

The Salt Lake City Fire Department shows up with a fire truck and drops pumpkins from the top of the ladder. The pumpkin drop is scheduled to start at 1:15pm on Gallivan Avenue.

The event will be held on the Gallivan Center Plaza outside. The address is 239 S. Main Street, SLC, UT 84111. There are many parking garages around the area, but the easiest place to park is underneath the Gallivan Center. Parking will be only $5 for the day. The trax line also stops right in front of the Gallivan Plaza. For more questions about the event, please call Amy Nilsson at 801-535-6167.

This article contains sponsored content.