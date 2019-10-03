How to treat youth trauma within the context of the family

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Issues for our youth aren’t created in a vacuum. It always a family issue. Everyone is affected and needs support to work together through the issues. Lifeline For Youth treats tragedies and trauma with family treatment plans, not by just on the youth.

What is Lifeline For Youth?

Family counseling and treatment center for troubled youth struggling with drug use, school failure, family conflict, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and anything else that is getting in the way of them being happy and successful. Lifeline has been serving Utah families and teens for over 25 years.

Different options for youth

1) 24-hour care

2) Day treatment program

3) After school program

Advice for parents

Open communication about what they and their friends are doing. Talk about drugs, alcohol and your expectations. Communicate in a way that doesn’t create shame. Know your kids’ friends. Be aware of surroundings, educate yourself, stay up to date on current dangers kids face, attend workshops.

Warning Signs

Knowing the difference between what is considered normal teenage behavior and what is abnormal. Changes in friends, dropping grades, lost interest in hobbies, isolation from family, & family conflict

Contact: visit LifeLineUtah.com or call 801.936.4000

