How to get off the grid in luxury at the Utah RV Show

Deena Manzanarez gave us an inside look at one of the top selling toy haulers in the country, a 2020 Raptor. In Utah you want to be able to go off the grid. We have plenty places to go. This toy hauler allows you to that.

Deena talked with Chris from Motor Sportsland about just one of the trailers they have at this year’s show. You can find many more at the Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation and RV show in Sandy February 13-16, 2020.

If you are interested in attending the show you can by tickets online at www.UtahRVShow.com.

This story contains sponsored content.

