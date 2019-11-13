Help place gifts in the homes of less fortunate with Toys for Tots

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Donation Drive will begin the week of Nov 25th. Donations will be accepted at Papa Murphy’s locations and at our ABC4Utah studio through December 20th. We’re accepting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages – from toddlers to teens. The local Marine Toys for Tots campaign is working with ABC4Utah and Papa Murphy’s all to bring a little Christmas to all children.

Donating a Toy is one of the experiences that makes Marine Toys for Tots different from other programs. When you place a toy in a Marine Toys for Tots collection box or donate it to a Local Campaign, you experience the joy of knowing that toy will be under the tree and bring a smile to a less fortunate child on Christmas morning.

Families in need of assistance should go online now to request support. Deadlines vary depending on your county of residence. Most deadlines are between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1.

Toy Drop Site Locations and toy collections are setup and managed by the Local Marine Toys for Tots Campaign. Click here for locations:

https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/toys-city-county.aspx?txtState=UTAH

General info about Toys for Tots:

https://www.toysfortots.org/

Annual Toy Donation Drive are sponsored locally by Papa Murphy’s Pizza in all Utah locations, Evanston & Rock Springs, Wyoming and Elko, Nevada. You can donate toys at any of these 63 Papa Murphy’s Locations.

Families in need of assistance should go online now to request support. Deadlines vary depending on your county of residence. Most deadlines are between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1.