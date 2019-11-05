Fun family Kids Expo coming to Thanksgiving Point

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – All Things Kids Expo, hosted by Children’s Service Society of Utah, is this Saturday, November 9th at 10am – 6pm. It will be held at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn.

This is the fourth year for the Kids Expo, and admission is FREE for the whole family. You’ll find over 50 local businesses, boutique booths, carnival games, bounce house, trampoline, glitter tattoos, an art station, and face painting. There are also Cosplay characters including the Jazz Bear, Princesses, Superheroes, Mermaids, Fairies, and Pirates.

Onstage entertainment includes:

· Wild Wonders live wild animal show

· Fairy La La Land

· Harp Irish Dance Studio

· Bobby Lawrence Karate

· Mad Science

For the first 1,500 event-goers, they receive a Swag Bag. After that, there are free giveaways every hour. Sponsors include doTERRA. Healing Hands Foundation and Shriner’s Hospital for Children – SLC.

Children’s Service Society (CSS) is the oldest child welfare nonprofit in Utah, keeping kids safe for 135 years. It provides services for adoption, kinship care or grand families, childcare support and parenting resources, all at no cost to recipients.

CSS’s Grandfamilies program helps hundreds of children who find themselves being raised by their grandparents. There are more than 38,000 children in Utah being raised by grandparents or other relatives.

For more information on CSS at www.CSSUtah.org.