Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

For the person who wants a powersports toy under their Christmas tree

Midday Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re in the market for some of the news toys and machines, Steadman’s Recreation has them all. If you know anyone who wants a big toy under their Christmas tree, or if it’s yourself, you’ll love these from Honda. Like the 2020 Talon four seater, The Honda Monkey, CRF 125 dirt-bike, PW50 Gas Yamaha for kids, Yamaha power-assist bikes, Honda snowblowers, one wheels, electric bikes and more.

You can visit them in Tooele or visit online at Steadmans.net

Steadman’s Recreation:

916 N Main St.

Tooele, UT 84074

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss