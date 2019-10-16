Find fall discounts for winter car maintenance at AAMCO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Car maintenance can be a pain, but you don’t want to put off something that will stop you in your tracks during winter. Right now, AAMCO is offering a Fall Maintenance Package for $25 off, for your car heading into the winter months. The maintenance check will ensure your car is operating correctly, check all the fluids making sure they meet manufacturer specifications, but most importantly make sure the heat inside your vehicle operates so you will be comfortable.

If repairs end up being costly, as part of the Football Frenzy sale, you can receive discounts off the total price.

AAMCO boasts 50 years of transmission expertise. It is easily the most complex part of the car and therefore the most difficult to repair. Specializing in the repair of the transmission and it’s some eight hundred pieces, makes everything else easy. From brakes, to tune ups, to changing out batteries.

Because it’s one of the costliest parts to repair, you want to keep it well lubricated well and shifting properly to avoid damage. AAMCO will do a transmission fluid change this month for 50% off.

If your car is within 10 miles of their center, the towing service is free and it comes with a vehicle courtesy check to make sure the car is operating correctly.

Getting your vehicle in for free isn’t the best part. Any AAMCO center will offer 12 months interest-free financing on the repairs. They also offer a credit card.

There are ten locations across the Wasatch Front making it convenient no matter where you’re located. Visit AAMCOUtah.com to find a location to stop by and visit.

This article contains sponsored content.