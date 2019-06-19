Eyemart Express opens in Layton this weekend!

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nicea sat down with Ryan Hammett, the GE of the newest Eyemart Express in Layton to talk about the exciting things coming up for the new location.

Saturday, June 22nd, the Eyemart Express will be having a grand opening event from 10:00am to 4:00pm. They will have prizes and giveaways. Also, the first 25 families to show up to the event will be given a voucher for a free pair of kids glasses!

With brand names like those, you might be worried about breaking the bank, and we hear you. But don’t worry! Eyemart Express has you covered! As part of their grand opening special, you can get two pairs of glasses for just $19! Eyemart accepts most insurances, and if you happen to be on a school faculty you’re in luck! School faculty members as well as military families will receive a discount on their purchase.

If you want to check out the event, Eyemart Express is located at 1986 N Hill Field Road in Layton or call them at (801) 478-5914. Check out their website at eyemartexpress.com

This story includes sponsored content.