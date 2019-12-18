Easy and fun holiday appetizers from Maceys

Having some holiday get togethers soon? You probably want to make these easy. Maceys is a one stop shop for fun holiday appetizers. Sarah Pettit from Maceys shared with us some easy appetizers for your Christmas parties.

Buckley Farms Meatballs

Buckley Farms offers convenient solutions to make meal time delicious and easy! Fully oven baked and microwaveable these meatballs are ready to go

Ranch Meatballs Appetizer

Prepare Food Club Ranch Dressing Mix according to package

Bake meatballs according to directions

Drizzle dressing over the meatballs and viola you have a delicious party appetizer

Cheeseballs

No event is complete without a fresh cheeseball from our delicatessen! Each of our signature recipes are made in stores to our exact specifications. Serve with our delicious Culinary Tours crackers to make it complete!

How to build a cheeseball snowman

Stack three of your favorite Macey’s cheeseballs on top of one another. Pro tip: to help shape the snowman place the cheeseball onto plastic wrap and gently roll into a ball and refrigerate until you’re ready to assemble.

Use celery for the arms, a carrot for the nose, mini chocolate chips for the smile, Twizzlers for the scarf, and peppermints for the buttons!

Find a mini hat at your local craft store or make your own using felt and a hot glue gun.

7 Layer Bean Dip

Macey’s 7 layer bean dip makes a perfect addition to any party. Pair with Abuela’s Autentico tortilla chips which are created locally in Utah

Party Trays

From wings & veggies, meat & cheese to fruit & quiche our deli provides many options! Fresh-Cut fruit and veggies. Whether you’re hosting or attending, we’ve got fruit and veggies fresh-cut and ready to go!

15 Locations from Cache County to Utah County

Two new locations have opened in Highland and Olympus. Recently there was a re-grand opening at the Maceys located in Spanish Fork. You can go see the new additions!

To find locations and other appetizer ideas go to Maceys.com