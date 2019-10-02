Dixie Tech students primed to become Southern Utah’s future innovators

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Still under development, the college’s new location as of two years is appropriately found on Tech Ridge Drive. President Kelle Stephens, says it’s important to publish the school’s reputation as a technical college. It’s the place to start a deep technical dive on a skill that will set students up for a successful career.

Whether someone is a new high school graduate or already has a degree, programs at Dixie Technical College and focuses to enhance skills, prepare for advancement, or enable a new career path.

Dixie Tech offers educational programs in high-demand industries like computer technologies, electrical and plumbing apprenticeships, HVACR technician, emergency services, medical, culinary, transportation, industrial auto technician, welding, machining and more.

Educating students with the skills necessary to help the local industries is part of the advancement of economic growth in Southern Utah. The local industries and employers are kept in mind. The college is always surveying and asking employers about their upcoming needs so graduates are ready to fill needs and become their industry’s future innovators. Career placement rate at Dixie Tech is 90%, meaning 9 out of 10 of graduates have a career waiting for them as soon as they finish their program. On top of that, most Dixie Tech graduates finish their program with no student debt.