Dixie Tech playing an early role in emerging Dixie economy
A new campus out in St. George, Tech Ridge at Dixie Technical College, has legitimized technical education in Washington County.
The campus has already started to play a role in the community both for students and employers. In fact, it's a great benefit to the community at large. Just a few weeks ago, "Carin", a symposium has hosted where some of the brightest thought leaders from around the county and the state joined with local leaders to envision the economic future for the Dixie region. Dixie Tech will play an important role in preparing people for jobs in the emerging economy.
Today kids have more choices than ever, and parents want them to go to college. Future students can choose to go straight into a university program, or they can choose a technical college path. Technical college often takes student straight into a career or into more education at a traditional institution.
This unique education route can provide essential skills for the workforce or to fall back on. A high school student can attend Dixie Tech tuition-free while in high school. They can receive a certificate in medical assisting or cnc machining and take it to a traditional university for credit. More importantly, the student will have earned a credential that will let them work their way through their undergrad degree in a field that is relevant to them. At the same time, they have built a resume for medical school or engineering school.
Other technical college benefits:
-High rate of students graduating with a job offer
-Very low amount of incurred student debt
-Large percentage of student body are adults tired of their career choice, trying to acquire new skills for their current employment, moms wanting do more looking for a kick-start, etc.
For more information visit DixieTech.edu or visit for an on-campus tour.
This article contains sponsored content.
More Midday Sponsored Stories
-
St. George resort becoming popular as both adventure and wellness getaway
You can think of St. George and Red Mountain as an adventure and hiking getaway; however, it’s growing in popularity as a wellness destination.
This article contains sponsored content.Read the Full Article
-
Lift, tighten, and heighten with Plexaderm
If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, there are non-invasive solutions. Angie Winegar knows some secrets about the technology of Plexaderm.
It doesn't have to just be from feeling tired, but under eye bags and wrinkles can just be a part of genetics. The science behind Plexaderm uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in as little as 5-minutes without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort.
Right now you can get 50% off and free shipping. This is the time to buy with zero risk.Read the Full Article
-
Natural approach, no tricks weight loss
Dr. Kristen Kells, Chiropractic Physician, has started her own weight loss program for those who are having a difficult time losing weight.
Dr. Kells has gone through her own journey of weight loss. At age 33 she weighed 200 pounds and got to the point where she decided to take back control of her life and body.
Everyone's body is different and everyone loses and gains weight differently, but Dr. Kells stresses that her program is not centered around a diet fad or trend, but with the goal to change you body and life. She explained you have to be willing to make a life and health transformation.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss