Dixie Tech playing an early role in emerging Dixie economy

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 05:04 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 05:04 PM MDT

A new campus out in St. George, Tech Ridge at Dixie Technical College, has legitimized technical education in Washington County.  

The campus has already started to play a role in the community both for students and employers.  In fact, it's a great benefit to the community at large.  Just a few weeks ago, "Carin", a symposium has hosted where some of the brightest thought leaders from around the county and the state joined with local leaders to envision the economic future for the Dixie region.  Dixie Tech will play an important role in preparing people for jobs in the emerging economy.  

Today kids have more choices than ever, and parents want them to go to college.  Future students can choose to go straight into a university program, or they can choose a technical college path. Technical college often takes student straight into a career or into more education at a traditional institution. 

This unique education route can provide essential skills for the workforce or to fall back on.   A high school student can attend Dixie Tech tuition-free while in high school.  They can receive a certificate in medical assisting or cnc machining and take it to a traditional university for credit. More importantly, the student will have earned a credential that will let them work their way through their undergrad degree in a field that is relevant to them.  At the same time, they have built a resume for medical school or engineering school.  

 

Other technical college benefits:
-High rate of students graduating with a job offer
-Very low amount of incurred student debt
-Large percentage of student body are adults tired of their career choice, trying to acquire new skills for their current employment, moms wanting do more looking for a kick-start, etc.

For more information visit DixieTech.edu or visit for an on-campus tour.

