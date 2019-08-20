Charity concert for youth suicide prevention and mental health awareness

The Bend Not Break Foundation for youth suicide prevention and mental health awareness is teaming up with Mountain America Credit Union to throw a charity concert featuring Alex Boyé on Friday, August 22nd, at the Sandy Amphitheater. Alex Boyé, the man behind the Bend Not Break Foundation has used his own experiences throughout life to influence his music, as well as others.

Born and raised in London, England, Alex Boyé was homeless by the age of 16. Dancing in a nightclub with no hope, a song came on that changed the trajectory of his life. “It felt like 10 years worth of therapy in 3 minutes,” Alex said. Since that moment, Alex decided he wanted to help. He’s used the success found in his music career to increase awareness around youth suicide and mental health while continuously being a supportive voice in the community.

In 2017, suicide was the leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 17 and ages 18 to 24. Utah’s suicide rate has been consistently higher than the national rate. Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with the Bend Not Break foundation to put on this amazing event. Robin Heiden, PR Manager for Mountain America said, “We’re honored to partner up with Alex and to raise awareness with this charity concert. We’re really looking forward to it.”

To donate to the Bend Not Break Foundation go to https://www.bendnotbreak.org/ or to get tickets for the Charity Concert visit https://www.macu.com/charity.