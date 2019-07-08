Celebrating a Milestone: 125 Years Strong!

Neighborhood House is celebrating a milestone and they want you to be a part of it! 125 Years Strong! They are inviting everyone to help celebrate by attending their Annual Tent Party being held at the University of Utah’s Cleone Eccles Peterson Alumni House on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

All event proceeds go directly to programming and to our hardship fund. The Hardship funds are used used when a family has an unexpected medical bill or their car breaks down. Neighborhood house is able to bring their fees down to $0, if needed, for 3-6 months to prevent a major financial crisis for families in need. Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available now for the event! Individual tickets are $150/person. Table of 8 is $1,500.

The Tent Party was sold out last year so visit us at www.nhutah.org to purchase your table today! ‘

This story contains sponsored content