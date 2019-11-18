Before dinner, before lunch, get in a 5/10K to feed the hungry in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – One the of the largest 5K/10K events in the state is the annual Utah Human Race/Holiday Food & Fund Drive. It takes place every Thanksgiving morning. This is the 14th year and all proceeds directly benefit the Utah Food Bank.

Last year almost 5,000 participants were all running with an attitude of gratitude in this family-friendly event. In 2019, the goal is to surpass the 5,000-participant count, which would have a huge impact on the 374,000 Utahns facing hunger.

All ages and speeds are welcome! Costumes are highly encouraged.

The race will be held at a new location in Draper, Vista Station Business Park (12921 Vista Station Boulevard).

Also new this year is the starting time for both the 5K and 10K events beginning at 8:00 am.

You can either register online or in-person at our Salt Lake warehouse the day before the race. There is no same-day registration.

Registration fees are $25 per person for the 5K, and $30 per person for the 10K. Register at UtahHumanRace.org

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Cameron Construction.

About the 2019 Holiday Food and Fund Drive

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

On average, Utah Food Bank has over 500 community groups and businesses across the state register food drives across the state of Utah—we encourage everyone to get involved!

If people want to get involved in other ways, we always request food, time, or money.

About Utah Food Bank and Hunger in Utah

1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 374,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from.

Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed the equivalent of 36.1 million meals for Utahns in need.

Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 150 emergency food pantries and agencies.

Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $7.34 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much further than you might think!

Find out more at UtahFoodBank.org