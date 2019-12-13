AYL and County Seat have been recreating all week for these weekend shows

Weekends usually bring up the desire for recreation. Chad and Ria Booth have a unique job. They have been recreating all week, for the weekend show. These are what you can see on the upcoming episodes of At Your Leisure and County Seat.

Hump N’ Bump

The AYL Crew visits the 2019 Hump N’ Bump event in Logandale, Nevada. Hump N’ Bump is a full size off-road event hosted by the Vegas Valley Four Wheelers which is a non-profit organization that supports conservation, land issues for both motorized and non-motorized

White Pockets

Chad and Ria join The Canyon Country 4×4 club to explore a unique geological formation outside of Kanab Utah. It’s like the wave without the waiting list and at the end of the ride they even discover some petroglyphs.

Upcoming CountySeat Episodes:

This weekend on County Seat show was taped from Alton Utah and it’s about the Coal Hollow Mine. The program will highlight the scope of the size of the project and the discussion is on the reclamation and stewardship that takes place “on the ground” as well as the economic impacts to Kane County.

The following weekend County Seat will pose the question, “what if you call 911 for a medical emergency and no one show up?” What if there isn’t an ambulance or EMS/EMT personnel who can get to you in time? It will discuss the shortage of volunteers for emergency services in rural communities.

Tune into County Seat and At Your Leisure on ABC4Utah.

County Seat – Sunday’s at 11pm and Saturday’s at 8:30am

At Your Leisure – Sunday’s at 10:30pm and Saturday’s at 9am.

This article contains sponsored content.