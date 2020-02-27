Live Now
American Heart Assoc. approved steak & black bean taco recipe for February heart health month

You can find more hearth healthy recipes featured in February 2020 at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Beef Steak & Black Bean Soft Tacos

  • 1 pound beef Bottom Round Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 cup salsa, divided
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided
  • 1 can (15 ounces) no-salt added black beans
  • 8 small corn tortillas (5 to 6-inch diameter), warmed
  • 1 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup shredded lettuce
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 medium ripe avocado, cut into 8 thin slices
  • 1 lime, cut into 8 wedges

Combine 1/2 cup salsa, chile powder and 1 teaspoon cumin. Place beef Steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Combine 1 cup beans, remaining 1/2 cup salsa and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin in medium microwave-safe bowl. Mash with fork into chunky paste. Cover and microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes or until hot, stirring once. Keep warm.

Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot; remove from heat and coat with nonstick spray. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Cooking in batches, if necessary, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 2 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove steaks from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks.

Spread bean mixture evenly on tortillas. Cut steaks into 4 pieces each and divide evenly among tortillas. Top beef with remaining 1/2 cup beans, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, cilantro, avocado and lime wedge, as desired. Fold tortillas in half to serve.

Cook’s Tip: Steaks may be cut into bite-sized pieces in Step 4.

Recipe Courtesy of www.utahbeef.org

This article contains sponsored content.

