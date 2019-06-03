Access an unlimited closet with Armoire Style

Take the clutter and stress out of shopping while saving valuable time and money! Whether you love or hate to shop, Armoire might be the best option for you.

Ambika Singh, CEO, of Armoire stopped by GTU to talk about their fashion rental subscription service. It aims to provide the modern boss-lady with styles for every occasion in her busy life!

Here’s how it works: for a monthly fee, members have exclusive access to a personalized closet, curated through a combination of algorithms and personal stylists. Members can wear 4 pieces at a time, continuously exchanging items for something new.

It allows for risk taking and experimentation, since there’s no commitment or expense attached to items. And don’t worry, if you fall in love with something, you can purchase at a deep discount! Even better, cleaning, shipping, and personal styling are always included.

For $149 per month, you get $3500 worth of clothes in a single month!

Right now you can try your first month for $49 ($100 off) using promo code UTAH49.

For more information head to www.armoire.style or follow them on Instagram @armoire.style

This segment includes sponsored content.