Make-A-Wish Utah teams up with Dutch Bros

ABC4 News – Make-A-Wish Utah creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and as you can imagine the impact of Covid-19 has presented unprecedented obstacles for wish granting.

Historically, roughly 77 percent of wishes involved air travel, and when the safety and travel

concerns related to COVID-19 emerged, Make-A-Wish Utah had to quickly reimagine the process for

bringing the life-changing magic of wishes to families throughout the state. The average cash cost of a wish has increased by 50% ($2.5K) since April. Now more than ever before, we need the support of our community to help grant life-changing wishes.



There are many ways to support local wishes, from volunteering, to making online donation, to

participating in events from our community partners like Dutch Bros.

For more details visit utah.wish.org