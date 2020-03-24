Make-A-Wish Utah: Messages of hope

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – The president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah shared the organization’s new mission to spread “Messages of Hope” to families and children who need it most.

Jared Perry, the president of Make-A-Wish Utah, says the state is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted as a result of the recent need to postpone all travel due to the public and medical concerns of COVID-19.

The “Messages of Hope” mission calls upon individuals looking to do something positive to bring hope and joy to families during uncertain times.

Through “Messages of Hope,” Make-A-Wish invites the public to spread words of encouragement by writing, recording or photographing themselves delivering inspirational messages to kids waiting for wishes.

For more information on how to get involved with Make-A-Wish Utah’s mission, visit their website Utah.wish.org.