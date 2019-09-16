Looking for a job?

More than 30 top employers will be on hand to meet prospective hires

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The title of the event says “single mothers seminar and job fair” but the organizers say everyone, men included, is welcome to attend this event geared toward helping people find good-paying jobs and careers that meet their needs.

The Single Mothers Seminar and Job Fair is scheduled for 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on September 26 at the Granite Education Foundation, 2500 State Street, in Salt Lake City. The event is open to the public, both women and men. Organizers suggest leaving children at home so participants can focus on meeting potential employers without distractions.

The event is held twice a year, one in the spring and one in the fall, showcasing more than 30 local employers in the Salt Lake Valley area along with community resources partners of People Helping People, the organization responsible for the event. People Helping People is a grassroots non-profit organization that works primarily with single mothers and women helping them reach self-sufficiency through successful employment.

The job fair is followed by a seminar with guest speaker Kate Reddy of McKinnon-Mulherin.

Registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. To register, email your name and contact info to events@phputah.org. Or go online to www.phputah.org to learn more about People Helping People.