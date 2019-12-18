Local reaction to President Trump impeachment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— The U.S. House of Representatives is deciding whether to impeach the president. Political experts in Washington D.C. say lawmakers are divided and, a recent poll conducted by Utahpolicy.com shows so are Utahans.

The Poll asked, “based off what you have seen, read and heard what should congress do”? The poll found 47% want the president to remain in office while 43% want him impeached.

The Hinckley Institute of Politics says Utah has always been divided about the president.

“We’ll it’s interesting how Utah’s are approaching this proceeding and the reality is that it’s all going through a political filter the people who are supporting it, verse the people who are not are largely placing it on their own political philosophy. Whether they think the proceeding are fair or not Utah has been divided all along on President Trump from the time he was elected until now that has not changed and that is not going to change how this view the impeachment hearings,” Jason Perry said.

The House expects to take action sometime Wednesday evening. Stay with ABC4 for the latest on the impeachment hearing.

