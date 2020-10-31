Local Entrepreneur on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah entrepreneur Tate Stock appears on the 12th season of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’

Stock founded Chirp in 2015 at the age of 23. Prior to developing the Chirp Wheel+, Stock was an undergraduate student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and received his degree in economics.

The Chirp Wheel+ is comprised of 100% PVC free injection molding that can hold over 500lbs and is wrapped in compression sensitive padding. The Chirp Wheel+ features a patent-pending Spinal Canal™ to relieve pressure along the spine and is available in three sizes. Tate Stock bootstrapped Plexus Yoga, renamed Chirp, into a startup that projects $40 million in sales this year.