Jingle Bell Run helps those with arthritis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell run is coming up on December 7th and it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.

They have a timed and un-timed 5k, a kid’s fun run and indoor crafts and games for children in their Elf Village at Highland High School.

Officials say there are 300,000 children that are diagnosed with arthritis in the United States and 1 in 3 people age 18-64 have arthritis.

They say events like the Jingle Bell Run are important to bring awareness to the disability.

Funds raised will allow them to put on kids camp, Camp KODA (Kids Out to Defeat Arthritis) and other programs for children and adults with arthritis.

You can visit jbr.org/saltlakecity. You can use the code ABC4 to receive $5 off your timed or untimed 5k registration as well!

Again, the event is Saturday, December 7th at Highland High School and starts at 8:00 a.m.

