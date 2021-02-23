Jersey Mike’s March proceeds go to granting wishes for Utah children

This March, Jersey Mike’s Subs is celebrating its 11th Annual Month of Giving, and sixth year benefiting Make-A-Wish Utah. From now through March 31, 17 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants throughout Utah are collecting donations for Make-A-Wish Utah.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. The effects of COVID-19 continue to present a unique set of obstacles for wish granting.

Until it is deemed safe for wish families to travel, MAW is working with families to reimagine the wish process and collectively discover new ways to grant wishes for children in our community while keeping health and safety the top priority.

While the average cash cost of a wish has increased by over 50% (+$2,500), partnerships like the March Month of Giving are more vital than ever in helping to reach the vision of granting the wish of every eligible child in Utah.

It all culminates on March 31, Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving.” We invite everyone to come in for a delicious sub meal and Jersey Mike’s will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales (not just profits– every dollar that comes in!) to Make-A-Wish Utah. This includes subs, chips, drinks and catering. So, order for your office or sports team! The money stays local to help us grant more wishes to kids in our community.

Since partnering with Make-A-Wish Utah, Jersey Mike’s Utah locations have raising over $200K for local wishes. This year, they hope to set a new record!

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Utah.Wish.org or call 801-262-9474.