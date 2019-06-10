Is Lyme Disease in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summer begins in just two short weeks and if you are going to be outside, the Utah Coalition for Lyme Disease says you need to beware of ticks.

Founder and President of the Utah Coalition for Lyme Disease, Danielle Musick, joined the Midday newscast on Monday to talk about the disease. She says the Utah Health Department reports 27 new cases per year, and that in 2018, the state of Utah had at least 270 new cases of Lyme Disease.

Musick says that Lyme Disease is way under-reported in our state and that doctors simply don’t think to look for it. Hear her talk about who can get Lyme Disease, what they symptoms of Lyme Disease are and what a person should do if they suspect they have Lyme Disease.

For more information about Lyme Disease click here.