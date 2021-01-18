Human trafficking education to protect and empower

ABC4 News – The PROTECT program provides human trafficking prevention education to all school staff and a student curriculum for grades 5, 7, 9 and 11.

The focus of the program is not only to educate adults and children about human trafficking, but empower them to identify signs of trauma as a means of preventing exploitation. Trauma and trafficking are inherently connected, and for us to really understand how this impacts our community we must all come together to learn more about it. The more we know, the more we can keep ourselves and others safe.

For more information, visit 3strandsglobalfoundation.org or protectnow.org