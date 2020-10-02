How your next haircut could prevent human trafficking

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Human trafficking is now the third most profitable business for organized crime behind drugs & firearms, according to law enforcement statistics. It’s also the fastest growing form of international crime, that has a significant presence in The Beehive State. Utahns are taking action to “cut” human trafficking and bring more awareness to the issue.

Local hairstylists are teaming up for a “Cut Trafficking” fundraising event, where volunteer hairstylists will be cutting hair to raise money to benefit Operation Underground Railroad in addition to hosting a silent auction of high-value items donated by the local business community and merchandise dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of human trafficking. Organizers say the goal is to elevate awareness and create a connection within our local communities utilizing mixed media, featured speakers & partnering organizations. There will be food trucks, music and messages, making this a rewarding event for the entire family.

What: “Cut Trafficking” Fundraiser Benefiting Operation Underground Railroad (Hosted by PEDOhunters)
When: Saturday, October 3, 2020
Time: 9am-5pm
Where: The Boutique Salon – 416 E 12300 S, Draper, UT, 84040

PEDOhunters is a local organization united to end human trafficking by dismantling the demand through prevention, education, detection and opposition. 100% of the proceeds from the haircuts and silent auction will benefit Operation Underground Railroad.

