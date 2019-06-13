How to go from Management Mess to Leadership Success

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Not everyone is a born leader. A new book written by Scott Jeffrey Miller, executive vice president of Thought Leadership for global organizational improvement firm FranklinCovey, guides readers through the process of going from a management disaster to leadership hero. The booked is called “Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to become the Leader You Would Follow”.

Miller says the book is a reflection of his own messy leadership path and how his missteps have been shaped, corrected and sometimes even validated by the deep expertise and thought leadership of colleagues, friends and mentors, resulting in his becoming the successful leader he is today. Miller’s book invites readers to learn from his mistakes and to apply leadership principles to their own careers and management. Miller outlines 30 leadership challenges in the book, providing a framework to help readers become the kind of leader they would like to follow.

To learn more about the book, visit ManagementMess.com.