How important are funerals and ceremonies when someone in our life passes?

Funerals and Memorial Services are ceremonies that allow us to take a step back and reflect on a life well lived by someone that we loved. They invite us to honor those we care about most and learn more about their lives from others that knew them. Most importantly, funerals and memorial services help us on the path towards healthy grieving.

When someone we cherish passes away, it is completely natural and okay to be sad and grief stricken. Tears, sadness, and even emotional outburst are all natural and healthy consequences of losing someone we loved. The funeral service and accompanying ceremonies like the viewing, the family dressing, and the service itself all create a respectful environment where it is safe for you to express these feelings of grief and sadness.

Taking the time to reflect on their life and impact also helps kickstart the healing process as the collective sharing of those memories cements in your heart and mind the legacy they’ve left with you, which you can go back and reflect on when the sad feeling of grief inevitably come back from time to time.

Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries design the funeral service to meet the family’s needs, regardless of religious affiliation or lack thereof. For those who do not align themselves with any religion, we offer many non-traditional ways to commemorate their loved ones’ life, from large outdoor services under our beautiful canopies to intimate community gatherings in our own facilities. We can also help you secure a non-traditional venue. We’ve coordinated and ran funeral services at high schools, country clubs, parks, and even hotel conference rooms in the past.

