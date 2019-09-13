PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Don’t miss the chance to hike for hunger this weekend.

The family-friendly event takes place at Deer Valley from 3p-6pm on Saturday, September 14th.

Director of Programs Pete Stoughton and Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Bryant stopped by Midday to share details on this hike and what this means to the Wasatch Back where hunger is a big issue in the community 1 in 5 residents in low income by national standards.

They said combined their Heber Valley and Park City Food Pantries serve more than 1350 households a month.

Find out more on this event here and how you can be apart of helping the cause.

