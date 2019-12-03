Help the homeless and those struggling this winter with Warm Bodies, Warm Souls

Providing for people in need is top of mind this winter, with the early entrance of cold weather and the growing need for shelter beds for people who are homeless in communities across the state. That’s why Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle Restaurants and Red Hanger are co-sponsoring the eighth annual Warm Bodies, Warm Souls coat drive Nov. 18 – Dec. 15, to benefit 13 charities in the state.

The public is invited to drop off new or gently-used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets and new underwear and socks for adults and children at any of Bank of Utah’s 20 full-service bank branches and mortgage offices; Arctic Circle’s 33 restaurants from Tremonton to Spanish Fork and Red Hanger’s 22 locations along the Wasatch Front.

Bank of Utah is also accepting cash donations that can be earmarked for the participating charities.

Many charities that serve people who are homeless or struggling to provide for their families, have issued requests for these warm clothing items. In order to make donating as convenient as possible, there are 70 drop off locations between Artic Circle and Bank of Utah.

To thank people for donating, Arctic Circle is offering a coupon for a free double cheeseburger to those who donate at their restaurants. Red Hanger will give customers a certificate for a free shirt cleaning for donating at their dry cleaner locations. Bank of Utah will offer a choice of those coupons at their locations.

Bank of Utah started the Warm Bodies, Warm Souls coat drive in 2011, in an effort to give back to banking communities. Arctic Circle Restaurants and their foundation, Arctic Cares, joined in 2014, which greatly broadened the reach of the campaign through more locations and advertising support. Red Hanger has joined in 2017 to offer more drop off sites and their trucks to pick up and collect the donations.

After Dec. 15, donations will be distributed to the following charities:

Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank – Ogden

The Lantern House – Ogden

Cache Community Food Pantry – Logan

Tremonton Community Pantry – Tremonton

Family Support Center – Brigham City

Community Action Services and Food Bank – Provo

Crossroads Urban Center – Salt Lake City

The Road Home’s Midvale Family Shelter and Men’s Homeless Resource Center – Salt Lake City

Geraldine King Women’s Homeless Resource Center operated by Volunteers of America, Utah – Salt Lake City

Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center for Men and Women operated by Catholic Community Services – Salt Lake City

Bountiful Community Pantry – Bountiful

Heber Valley Center Stage – Heber

Hope Pregnancy Center – St. George

For more information on the coat drive and a list of drop off locations visit bankofutah.com/warm-bodies-warm-souls.

This article contains sponsored content.