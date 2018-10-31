Happy ‘HOWLoween’ adopt a pet today!

Meet our adorable Pet of the Week, Sky!! This little guy is a mixed breed dog who has a handsome long coat and a charming personality. He is dressed up to wish everyone a “Happy HOWLoween”. He is a playful young dog who is one of many we have at our shelter waiting to go to a good home.

Visit suvas.org to adopt Sky today.

This Saturday in at the Utah State Fairpark, South Utah Valley Animal Shelter, where Sky currently lives, will be joining multiple shelters and rescue organizations to get as many fur-babies adopted as possible.