“Grand Hotel” set to premiere on ABC tonight

Eva Longoria is the Executive Producer and Roselyn Sánchez is one of the stars

ABC has a bold, provocative drama set to hit the air on Monday Night. It’s called “Grand Hotel” and Eva Longoria is the executive producer.

It centers around the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi (played by Roselyn Sánchez), and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success.

The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

On Monday’s Midday newscast, star of the show Roselyn Sánchez, joined the team to discuss the show, which is based on the Spanish series, “Grand Hotel.”

“Grand Hotel” premieres tonight at 10:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.