Grammy winner John McEuen invites you to the Timpanogos Folk Festival

Bluegrassroots: Timpanogos Folk Festival, presented by the Utah Valley Fine Arts Council is back this year with Grammy winner and founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Yes, John McEuen and the String Wizards will be live in Orem this weekend!

This 2 day event will be held Friday June 28th and 29th in Orem, Utah. The 7pm Friday evening concert will be held at Mountain View High School, just off I-15 and the Center Street Exit at 665 Center St, Orem, UT 84057. Local favorite artist Mark Allen and River Road will open at 7 pm.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children 12 and under, under 5 years are free, $25 for a family pass for up to 6 immediate family members.

To find more information or to purchase tickets visit bluegrassroots.net.