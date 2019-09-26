Gracias Christmas Cantata is coming to the Maverik Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Christmas is coming a little early this year, almost three months early to be exact.

The Gracias Christmas Cantata is happening on Tuesday, October 1st at The Maverik Center.

The Gracias Christmas Cantata is a show-stopping musical experience that has amazed audiences all across America since 2011. From LA to NYC and everywhere in between.

Through three beautiful music-filled stages, and one eternal message of hope. The Gracias Christmas Cantata will infuse your heart with the true meaning of Christmas: The birth of hope, love, and God’s forgiveness.

Our guest today Mark Lee explains the reasons why this event happens in October, and how those interested can go about requesting tickets.

For more info click here.

