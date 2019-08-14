Get free school supplies at the 13th annual Back-to-School BBQ

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With going back-to-school on the brains of many parents around the state it’s a time to also remember the students who may not have all of the essentials needed for heading back to class.

This Saturday, The Omega Psi Phi Tri Lota Chapter of Salt Lake City will hold the 13th annual Back to School BBQ at Sugar House Park in the Sugar Beet pavilion.

This event, running from 2 p.m – 7 p.m., is open to the public and will host a list of activities for the entire family with free food, games, backpacks, and school supplies.

The event also will have information on how to obtain social and financial support among other professional information tablets.

In conjunction with the 13th annual Back to School BBQ. The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive and Health Fair featuring Dr. Charles Drew.

For more information about the 13th annual Back to School BBQ please visit www.Ques-TriIota.org

Sugar House Park Sugar Beet Pavilion is located at 1400 East 2100 South in Salt Lake City.

