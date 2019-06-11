Fundraiser to help train new Pleasant Grove Police Dept. K-9

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This Saturday you can help out an organization focused on raising funds for budget shortfalls and community outreach.

The Pleasant Grove Police Honorary Colonels, on Saturday, June 15, is hosting its annual car show during the Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days celebration.

On Tuesday’s Midday newscast, Michael Petersen, the President of the Pleasant Grove Police Honorary Colonels, along with Corporal Christopher Petersen and K-9 Django, talked with Nicea about how attending the car show will help them fund their new K-9.

The annual car show is being held from 8 AM to 2 PM, at Shannon Field, which is 220 South State Street in Pleasant Grove, right next to the fair grounds.