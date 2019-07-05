Food Truck Friday: The Toasted Cheeser

Food Truck Friday made its return to ABC4 News, with The Toasted Cheeser!

Five years ago, Rob and Wendi Lundin came up with the idea of having a food truck because they love to travel to different events.

They said it took six months for it to take off. The couple tells ABC4 News that they had to give up their careers and day jobs to make their food truck happen.

They now have two mobile “Toasted Cheeser” trucks and another called “The Roasted Pleaser”. They also have a dessert truck and are currently working on and a houseboat that they are converting to take out to lakes.

The couple hopes to be able to someday get a space for a restaurant and are in the process of franchising the “Toasted Cheeser”.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram. They post every Sunday night about where they are going for the week!

