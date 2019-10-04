Food Truck Friday: Dalton’s Steakhouse

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Food Truck Friday was a little different this week on Midday. Dalton’s Steakhouse brought their smoker to prepare fine meats to our ABC4 studio’s backyard.
Dalton’s has been a staple in the Payson community for years, the establishment has a Lindon location as well.
For more on Dalton’s Steakhouse and upcoming event call 801-465-9182.
If you own a Food Truck and would like to be featured in this segment email news@abc4.com
