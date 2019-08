Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) - One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. That's a statistic that fuels the efforts at organizations like Komen Utah, the local chapter of the Susan. G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Linda Spira, Community Development Manager for Komen Utah, is recruiting volunteers and participants for this year's 2019 More Than Pink Walk, benefiting Komen Utah and the organization's efforts to support Utahns with breast cancer and raise money to fund research.

The More Than Pink Walk 2019 is on Saturday September 28 at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City. You can learn more about Komen Utah and The More Than Pink Walk online at KomenUtah.org. ABC4 News Chief Medical Correspondent and Good Things Utah Host, Surae Chinn is serving as an emcee along with Jon Watkins from Broadway Media's The Mix 105.1 FM.