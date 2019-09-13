Food Truck Friday: Bomb Dilla

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4 News) – This week’s Food Truck Friday was the bomb….Bomb Dilla that is.

Ruben and Stephanie Sauyun brought their food truck deliciousness by ABC4 Midday to show us how they prepare their unique signature quesadillas. They have several styles from the Big Western, Mac Daddy, Mad Buffalo, and many others. These are NOT your ordinary quesadillas as you can see here in this clip.

Get a look at their menu, and where you can find their truck at and around in the valley.

Find more about Bomb Dilla here.

