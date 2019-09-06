Food Truck Friday: Blake’s Gourmet

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – ABC4 Midday welcomed our Food Truck Friday guest to the studios, Blake’s Gourmet.
The family-run business is known for delicious sliders, fries and scones.
The crew showed us how they made their All-American Burger, BBQ Chicken slider and their Meatball slider. The process starts with the fresh ground meat, to the buns and a fresh garlic butter. Blake’s does events all across the valley, you can find out more about where you can find them here.
If you’d like to have your Food Truck be on an upcoming Food Truck Friday, email news@abc4.com
