FanX announces new guest for 2020 Salt Lake City Comic Convention

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – FanX released the name of a special guest who will now appear at the 2020 Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Dan Farr, a co-founder of FanX, announced actor Jaleel White as the most recent guest attending the September convention.

Jaleel White is an actor, comedian, producer and writer. White is best known for his role as Steve Urkel on the ABC sitcom “Family Matters.”

White is also an accomplished voice actor. He was the first actor to voice the character of Sonic the Hedgehog in “Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Sonic SatAM” and “Sonic Underground.”

The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention will take place Sept. 17 through the 19. The convention will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

For more information regarding the FanX 2020 or how to purchase tickets, visit their website at FanXSaltLake.com.