Faith-based movie ‘Finding Grace’ premieres at Jordan Commons tonight

A faith-based movie called “Finding Grace” is premiering at Jordan Commons Thursday.

The movie follows a struggling family already on the verge of disintegration, faces new challenges that will test their faith in God and each other.

Director Warren Fast said the movie’s message is hope.

“You can go through anything; s long you have faith and you have each other and you come together as a team, as a family…you can get through anything really,” Director Warren Fast said.

Latter-day Saints actor Jasen Wade stars in the film as _______. He is best known for his roles of Levi Savage in “17 Miracles”, ‘Bud’ Curtis in “Saints and Soldiers” and Airborne Creed and Ron Hartley in “The Cokeville Miracle”.

Don’t miss the chance to see the movie Thursday, December 05th at Jordan Commons.

For more about the film click here.

To get tickets to Thursday’s premiere, click here.

What others are reading: