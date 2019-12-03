Experienced addiction recovery center opening new location in Lindon

There’s a program right here in Utah that is experienced in changing lives of those who have many forms of addiction. Travis Whittaker of Maple Mountain Recovery says it treats all kinds of addictions. The program is dual licensed, able to treat mental health as well as substance abuse. Whether it’s alcohol, opiates, trauma, PTSD, or other mental or physical injuries.

Programs are tailored to what individuals are going through. There are so many different types of things affecting people for various reasons. Whether someone is a first responder suffering from trauma, or someone has a post-traumatic stress injury. Maple Mountain can treat a range of people from professional athletes to a 24-year-old ion heroin. The recovery plan is always individualized based on the individual’s needs.

Maple Mountain is preparing to open its new facility in Lindon, Utah around the first of the year. Currently, the Mapleton location is a co-ed facility that facilitates a 45-day minimum stay and 16 beds. Tenants get a lot of individual one on one time with a 1 – 4 or 5 ratio of patient to care provider.

The holidays can actually be a hard on people, especially when they have complicated relationship with somebody who might be dealing with an addiction of some kind.

First, in the person is going into recovery, it must be to a healthy environment. The person recovering must stay with the others who can take care of their sobriety. If it’s a family member, they should also get in order to learn how to have healthy boundaries when you’re struggling with a family member who has an addiction. Whittaker says everybody needs to be part of the recovery journey. Families are part of the addiction, so they must be part of the recovery.

To learn more about MapleMountainRecovery.com you can visit.

This article contains sponsored content.