Enjoy lunch on the Patio

Katy with Taste Utah visits Arlo in Salt Lake City to see what fantastic food they have to offer!

Taste Utah knows that behind every good food story, there is a great people story. Taste Utah is an interactive dining guide featuring innovative videos of the best restaurants in Utah. They’re the go-to resource for eating out at Utah restaurants and helping you make the all-important decision of where you want to eat. Their site offers you an insider’s view of the purpose and passion that fuels Utah restaurants.

Arlo is an elevated casual, full-service restaurant that aims to become part of the vibrant heart of the marmalade neighborhood as well as a special destination for the greater Salt Lake Area. The restaurant’s style draws inspiration from a global palette, with contemporary food and drink and an approach to hospitality that makes everyone feel welcome. Sustainability and responsible commerce are at the heart of Arlo’s operations.

Arlo is new in town and proud to add a reliably delicious restaurant to the Marmalade district’s historic charm.

Additionally, Arlo is accepting reservations on the patio for there dine-in menu. The dine-in menu expands on the take-out menu to include some dishes that don’t travel well. If you choose to dine with Arlo, please expect limited table-side interactions and additional sanitizing procedures. They are working hard to keep everyone healthy.

As Arlo adapt’s to future unknowns with hopes of expanding to meet the original service plan, there will be some changes to normal service and menu to respect everyone’s safety.

